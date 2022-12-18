Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment

Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition.

Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The Gamecocks are in the race for several playmakers, and one headliner is Virginia area wideout Keylen Adams.

Adams has teams like Florida State, Penn State, NC State, North Carolina, and others vying for his future pledge. It's easy to understand why multiple recruiting service websites consider him one of the best at his position.

Beamer and company have been active in his recruitment, and those efforts came to fruition on Saturday afternoon. Adams cut his recruitment to twelve schools, and South Carolina made the cut.

The Gamecocks have constructed an impressive recruiting board from top to bottom at the wide receiver position. Notable names include like Zion Ragins, Jonathan Paylor, Braylon Burnside, Mazeo Bennett, and Micah Gilbert are in the picture. With the efforts of wide receivers coach Justin Stepp and others on staff, it's hard to see South Carolina going away easily.

