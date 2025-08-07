Tonka Hemingway Earning First Teams Reps With Las Vegas Raiders
Former South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway is earning first-team reps with the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL preseason games will continue over the next few days, and one former South Carolina Gamecock has a major opportunity ahead of him with the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to recent reports, Tonka Hemingway has been earning first-team reps with the Raiders during training camp. The former fourth-round pick is on track to earn playing time during his first season with the organization, but he will have to earn those minutes during preseason games over the next few weeks.
"It's been fun," Hemingway said on Tuesday. "Coming out here and competing. Getting to know some of the guys. Just learning from all of them it means a lot."
Hemingway was asked if any specific player has been helpful to his development so far, and the former Gamecock said the whole team has been beneficial for him.
"Really the whole room I would say," Hemingway conitnued. "All of the vets, just listening to them talk. They may not be talking to you but may parents always said just listen. So just listening to them, hearing them talk, seeing how they work, take everything in, that's been real good."
Hemingway was a difference maker for the Gamecocks last season. In 2024, he finished the season with 25 tackles, four tackles for loss and four sacks. His final season helped land him with the Raiders, to which he would later sign a four-year deal worth $4.87 million with a $666K signing bonus.
On the Raiders' unofficial depth chart, Hemingway is listed as the third-string defensive end. He will have the opportunity to improve his slot, but regardless, it sounds like Hemingway has earned the right to playing time this season.
