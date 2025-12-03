South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star DL Noah Clark Signs With the Gamecocks

2026 four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark officially signs with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday during national signing day. Clark is one of the highest rated prospects in the Gamecocks 2026 class.

Clark joins five-star IOL Darius Gray, three-star EDGE Keenan Britt, three-star IOL Anthony Baxter, and three-star WR Caden Ramsey as those who have signed pen to paper so far on early national signing day. The young defensive lineman out of Durham, North Carolina, could find a role early for the Gamecocks in 2026.

Difference-Maker

Some things come full circle. From his very first offer, to signing as a Gamecock…



Welcome Home, @NoahClark_90! pic.twitter.com/FSTowvew2a — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) December 3, 2025

Andrew Ivins, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, gave his thoughts on the potential of a player like Clark. He mentions that the young four-star could be a "difference maker" at the next level. Something South Carolina was missing on their defensive line in 2025.

"A buoy up front. Massive nose with rare movement skills that will need to reshape the body, but could emerge as a difference-maker in the trenches if he buys into the process. Put together an elite workout at an Under Armour camp in advance of senior year, posting freaky testing numbers for someone that’s pushing 6-foot-5, 350 pounds. Generates easy upfield push not only with his sheer mass, but also his impressive get-off as he can jolt out of his stance and reset the line of scrimmage," Ivins writes.

South Carolina can give Clark opportunities to play early and often should he get a firm grasp of the defense, but as Ivins writes below, patience may be key in his development.

"More of a linear penetrator at this stage, but is a relatively easy mover given the weight that has surprisingly range with his burst and coordination. Tracking for a redshirt year as he will start college well before his 18th birthday, but is a very unique prospect that has a chance to cause plenty of problems for opponents once he improves his conditioning," Ivins writes.

Sitting at the 22nd spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

