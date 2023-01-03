Torrian Gray Changing The Image Of South Carolina's Secondary

When it comes to a major college football head coach putting together his initial staff, multiple aspects must be considered; the fit with the staff and the ability to recruit and develop talent. After two seasons in Columbia, it's safe to say that head coach Shane Beamer made a home run hire, bringing then-Florida defensive backs coach Torrian Gray to the Palmetto State.

Beamer hired Gray partly due to the relationship they formed at Frank Beamer's old stomping grounds at Virginia Tech, as Beamer and Gray played for the Hokies in 1995 and 1996 and would reunite as assistant coaches on Frank Beamer's staff from 2011-2015.

While it might have been sweet to talk about their glory days in Blacksburg, Beamer didn't bring in Torrian to discuss cathartic memories from yesteryear.

The Gamecocks were coming into the 2020 offseason facing the proposition of losing five defensive backs who started games the preceding season. That group includes two future NFL draft picks in Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, leaving what was perceived as a skeleton crew headlined by a young Cam Smith and multiple question marks behind him.

Beamer assigned Gray the daunting task of trying to make due with a roster that didn't offer much-proven production, but Gray wouldn't just survive the 2021 season with this group. He would shock the fanbase with what he was able to pull off.

Senior safety Jaylan Foster, a walk-on two seasons prior, would be named a Walter Camp All-American. A transfer nickelback in Carlins Platel from Division Two Assumption College would turn a solid final campaign into a job with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cam Smith would become one of best defensive backs in the SEC.

When looking back at the 2022 season, the case could be made that Torrian Gray did an even better job considering the circumstances. He would lose veteran defensive backs RJ Roderick, Devonni Reed, and David Spaulding for a significant time. This forced him to play two true freshmen in Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith, who would turn around and be named freshmen all-Americans.

Cam Smith and Darius Rush put forth impressive efforts weekly against opposing wide receivers. Soon, they will be heading to the NFL, with Smith, in particular, being viewed as a potential first-round draft pick.

The best coaches maximize their players, and that's exactly what Torrian Gray has done so far in his Gamecock career.

