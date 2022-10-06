Cam Smith Labeled As First-Rounder By Multiple Outlets

South Carolina has cultivated a history of sending top-flight defensive backs into the NFL. It appears this trend will continue with corner Cam Smith, who, according to several major outlets, should be a top pick.

Smith garnered national attention over the offseason for his slippery hips and ball skills. He routinely turns offenses over and has a knack for finding the ball. While his instincts in zone coverage are somewhat lacking, many position coaches feel they can fix that at the professional level.

Multiple major media platforms released new renditions of mock drafts, and a few had Smith as a first-round pick. CBS Sports and the Pro Football Network had him as a top-15 pick, slating him as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class.

Pro Football Network had him off the board at No. 14 overall to the New England Patriots. Head coach Bill Bellicheck has been searching for a top-flight corner ever since former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore departed, and they dip back into Columbia to find his heir apparent.

"Cam Smith isn’t Jaycee Horn, but he could be the next South Carolina CB drafted in Round 1. Smith came onto the scene last year, recording 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. He excels in press coverage, bullies WRs with his physicality, and has the speed to turn and burn downfield." - Pro Football Network

CBS tabbed Smith as a top-10 pick, skating him at No. 9 to the Detroit Lions. He was the second corner off the board only to Georgia's Kelee Ringo, and CBS envisioned Smith's man coverage skills aligned perfectly with what Detroit is building defensively.

"Jeffrey Okudah is healthy for the first time in his NFL career and looks every bit like a top-5 selection. There's still room to add another top-flight corner as the Lions go about reshaping their defense around young players Aidan Hutchinson, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jeff Okudah at all three levels." - CBS Sports

Smith was sidelined with injuries early in the year but made his return against Charlotte and was dominant. He intercepted a pass in his return and continued his strong boundary play against South Carolina State.

