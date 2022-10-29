LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Missouri

The Gamecocks have a pivotal matchup against Missouri on Saturday afternoon. They hope to continue their four-game winning streak, while Missouri hopes to begin a conference winning streak.

South Carolina has a relatively clean injury sheet heading into play. Missouri also has almost everyone available, meaning these two will be at the height of their powers before kickoff.

The national media is beginning to catch on to the South Carolina hype. They are ranked for the first time since 2018, and another SEC win would vault them even further up the national ladder.

Pregame Story Lines

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss his seventh game of the season. His lone appearance came against Charlotte, and head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that they would keep the redshirt in mind.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Dawkins underwent surgery earlier this season, and he will be a game-time decision against Missouri.

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.

Saturday, October 27th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

