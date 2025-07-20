Urban Meyer Reveals This SEC Team Has the Most Underrated Stadium in College Football
Former head coach and current college football analyst Urban Meyer believes this SEC program has one of college football's most underrated venues.
College football stadiums are one of the many unique features of the sport, creating some daunting environments for opposing teams. While many notable programs are known to have some iconic venues, there are also a handful of teams whose home stadium goes somewhat under the radar.
According to college football analyst Urban Meyer, the South Carolina Gamecocks have one of the most underrated stadiums in college football. Meyer recalled how difficult playing there was during his time as the head coach of the Florida Gators.
"I'm telling you, I think that's one of the great places to go in college football," said Meyer during an episode of The Triple Option Podcast. "But not as an opposing coach. I used to hate going there. They have great fans and a great stadium."
Meyer and his Gators suffered an upset defeat in Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2005 regular season. Since then, the Gamecocks have defeated the Gators in the venue four more times, with the most recent victory coming in 2021. The two schools are not slated to face each other during the 2025 season.
The Gamecocks will begin play in their home venue in week two of the regular season when the team hosts the SC State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 6. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network/ESPN+.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: