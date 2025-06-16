Gamecock Digest

"I'm a Difference Maker": South Carolina's Nyck Harbor Discusses Upcoming Season

Alex Joyce

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) reacts before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor has had lofty expectations since arriving in Columbia two years ago due to his size and speed. But why did he choose the Gamecocks? Is defense in his future? Just how good can he be? Harbor answers these questions and more in an interview with 1801's Syvelle Newton.

Coming from Washington, D.C., Harbor had many suitors vying for his recruitment in the 2023 class, but he ultimately choose to come to South Carolina. While further from home than other programs, it's what the Gamecocks had to offer that impressed Harbor the most.

"It had the best of all three worlds," Harbor said. "Academics, which I'm majoring in public health with a minor in cardiovascular technology. Football, no one really gets Xavier Legette and Juice Wells in the same receiver room. And then track and field."

At 6-foot-5 and 230+ pounds, Harbor brings expceptional size and speed to the wide receiver position. However he also dabbled with the defensive side of the ball back in his high school days. With an athletic profile that could thrive on the other side of the ball, Harbor plans to leave that to the next "Jadeveon Clowney."

"I left that side of the ball back in high school. We've got our next Jadeveon Clowney, that's number six Dylan Stewart," Harbor said of his teammate.

Harbor hasn't seen a volume of targets or receptions per game since arriving two seasons ago. Now as the leader in the room, he wants to be what he knows he's capable of being, a "difference maker."

"Just get me the ball. I want the ball in my hands to make a difference. I'm a difference maker," Harbor said.

Published |Modified
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.