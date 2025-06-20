What if Gamecocks RB Rahsul Faison Doesn't Receive His Waiver to Play?
The status of Gamecocks transfer running back Rahsul Faison has been a popular topic of discussion all offseason. As July nears, the former Utah State Aggie still awaits a decision from the NCAA. What does the South Carolina running back room look like if Faison can't play?
How We Got Here:
On Friday May 30, in an interview with 107.5 the Game, head coach Shane Beamer told hosts Jay Phillips and Elijah Campbell that the team is still awaiting a decision on running back Rahsul Faison's waiver. A decision the Gamecocks have been waiting on since January. One lawyer says the approval of waivers are just luck.
"There's law that can go either way," Mitt Winter, a sports law attorney, said. "I think it's very judge-dependent right now. It's a lot of luck of the draw."
Where We Stand:
Let's operate under the assumption that Faison has to sit out of the 2025 season. What does the Gamecocks' running back room look like?
Starting off with the favorite to be the starting running back in this scenario. Oscar Adaway III joined the Gamecocks in 2024 after spending four seasons with North Texas. Operating primarily as a backup to Rahiem Sanders last season, Adaway III finished the year with 77 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns. He knows the offense and could fill into the top spot next season.
Behind Adaway III stands Jawarn Howell (19 carries, 123 yards, and two touchdowns) and Colorado transfer Isaiah Augustave (85 carries, 284 yards, and four touchdowns) as players with experience at the SEC level.
Faison's waiver is still the topic of the offseason, but should he not be able to play, the Gamecocks have answers on their roster.
