South Carolina Learns Final Two SEC Opponents

The South Carolina Gamecocks officially have their 10-game schedule.

Friday evening on the SEC Network the teams were announced and the Gamecocks found out they will play Auburn at home and Ole Miss on the road.

The dates of the matchups are still TBD as a new schedule has to be drawn up with dates and times.

The writers at Sports Illustrated's All Gators site ranked the SEC teams based on strength of schedule and had the Gamecocks as the team with the toughest schedule.

Team Ranks by SOS by Demetrius Harvey of SI All Gators

This year the divisional schedule and two cross-division opponents remain the same. So for South Carolina that means they'll face division opponents Missouri, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Georgia and Texas A & M and LSU as their west division opponents. That's eight games and means each SEC team has to add two more conference games to their schedule.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the most obvious reasoning behind the 10-game conference-only model is "the SEC put the value of completing a conference season over the value of non-conference, rivalry games."

Dellenger said the league wanted to do everything to ensure that the 2021 and 2022 schedules aren't messed up.