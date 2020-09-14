SI.com
GamecockDigest
Gamecocks Have An Anchor Among The Running Backs

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks entered this season with a young running back room and were then dealt a devastating blow at the start of fall camp when freshman MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL. 

USC has been plugging along with the remaining group and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said a leader has emerged and other players continue to step up. 

“Well I would say you know based off of 15 or 16 practices we've had in so far I would say Kevin Harris has probably been the most consistent running back,” he said. “And then behind him, Deshaun [Fenwick] and [Rashad] Amos have both had their days…I'd say it's still you know a battle to say there's two.k Kevin has been the most consistent you know looking for some other guys to be a little bit more consistent but don't be surprised if it's a running back by committee this year.”

Head coach Will Muschamp echoed these sentiments after the Gamecocks’ third scrimmage, though Harris missed it to attend his sister’s wedding.

Bobo mentioned that Zaquandre White is also in the mix after coming back from a hamstring injury and he’s hopeful that he will be a key contributor.

White was the top running back in JUCO last season, but it was his time at Florida State that he said he feels has helped him learn Bobo’s offense.

“Catching up has been pretty easy,” he said. “Just being under Jimbo Fisher and learning pro style offense [has helped]. It hasn’t been that hard.”

White gave some insight into what the product will look like on the field and said overall he’s excited about it.

“I love the offense. We’re a fast tempo team,” he said. “Just having speed and knowing your assignment and alignment [is important for the running backs]. I like the offense, it’s coming together.”  

