Top Stories From South Carolina's First Week Of Practice

Chaunte'l Powell

Week one of practice is in the books and saw a number of interesting developments for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Recently hired offensive coordinator Mike Bobo had allegations levied against him by his former school Colorado State and Monday afternoon South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp responded to said allegations.

According to an article published by the Coloradoan, an "recurring instances of racial insensitivity and abusive behavior within the department" that more than 20 former and current CSU football players and athletic department staff members witnessed.

Ahead of the Gamecocks' first practice of fall camp, Muschamp held a press conference during which he was asked about the claims against Bobo and refuted them.

“As far as the Mike Bobo situation, those claims are completely absurd,” he said. “I’ve known Mike since 1993, he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body. That’s really all I’ll comment at this time. I look forward to commenting further, but I don’t want to give the article any more credibility because it doesn’t deserve any.”

Bobo responded to the allegations that week and said he's been nothing but transparent and will continue to be such. 

South Carolina was dealt a devastating blow as freshman running back sensation MarShawn Lloyd was ruled out for the year with a torn ACL. Lloyd posted from his personal Twitter page and appears to be in good spirits so far.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said it’s next man up and so far he’s been impressed with the mindset and physique of Deshaun Fenwick this year.

The Gamecocks received some good news Thursday night as 2022 recruit Gunner Stockton announced he plans on suiting up for them.

The five-star quarterback out of Tiger, Ga. is the top quarterback prospect in the nation in the class of 2022 and the highest rated QB in recruit in Gamecock history. 

Football

