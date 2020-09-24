Gamecocks To Honor The Late Dodie Anderson This Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks are championing several causes this season, but head coach Will Muschamp wanted to make sure they do something special to honor the memory of a longtime supporter and philanthropist.

Gamecocks fan Dodie Anderson passed away in July of this year at the age of 92.

Muschamp said this team plans on making sure her memory lives on.

“We also will be wearing a Dodie Anderson sticker on our helmet in every game this year to pay tribute to one of the greatest Gamecocks of all time for her support to our state, our university, our athletic department,” he said. “Obviously we have the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center which has touched so many student athletes through the years here at the University of South Carolina.

Muschamp went on to add that she did more than just show her support on game day.

“She was one of the major benefactors of the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility,” he said. “But she helped us and our university in so many ways and not just financially. Her positive support for the Gamecocks was unparalleled in my opinion. In our time here she became a personal friend of my wife Carol and she is missed. she certainly would be wearing garnet and black on Saturday night and watching the Gamecocks play which is what she loved.”

Anderson made it known her commitment to youth and it is one of the things Muschamp said he will never forget about her.

“She loved Girl Scouts I’ll never forget going up and seeing her one time with coach [Ray] Tanner and she said ‘I'm tired of giving money to the young men, I'm gonna give more money to the young women in South Carolina’ and she was just a wonderful, wonderful human being and she's missed.”

The Gamecocks unveiled their gameday uniforms for Saturday’s contest against Tennessee, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.