Vanderbilt's Unique Two-Quarterback System

There's an old saying regarding the most crucial position in football. If you have two quarterbacks, then you have none. This saying comes from the idea that if you're playing two quarterbacks in the first place, neither one plays consistently well enough to separate themselves.

They are instances, however, where a team doesn't play two quarterbacks merely because neither one can grab a stranglehold of the starting job, but more so because both quarterbacks offer specific skills that the other guy doesn't. That's the exact situation head coach Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores are dealing with right now, as they have two quarterbacks, AJ Swann and Mike Wright, whom they trust to go out and lead the offense.

Wright was the projected starter back in the summer, partly due to the starting experience he gained last season. However, the coaching staff loved the leadership qualities he showed to them throughout the offseason. He was voted as a permanent team captain by his peers, which should tell fans the profound amount of weight Wright's voice carries in the Commodores' locker room.

Despite all of that, Wright is currently not the starter, as after he went down with an injury against Wake Forest, freshman quarterback AJ Swann stepped in and put forth a valiant effort in Mike's absence. While Wright was on the mend, Swann showcased a seamless ability to operate the offense through his ability to get the ball out quickly and make tough throws when under duress and on the run.

Swann performed adequately enough to hold onto the starting job even with Wright fully recovered from his injury. Vanderbilt's offensive staff, however, will still find ways to get Wright involved, usually by using his legs on read-option plays, as Wright is averaging a whopping 7.5 yards on 38 carries so far this season.

Between Swann's clutch throws in high-pressure situations and Wright's game-breaking ability on the ground, the quarterbacks have become a formidable duo. Vanderbilt possesses one of the better quarterback rooms in the SEC, something few probably would have said before the start of the season.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White and the Gamecocks' defense may be able to key in on certain play-calling tendencies. However, this two-quarterback system will be one of the more intriguing challenges this defense faces all season.

