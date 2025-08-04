Washington Commanders Deebo Samuel Speaks on Terry McLaurin Trade Request
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel speaks on Terry McLaurin's trade request.
Some big news hit the NFL timeline last week as Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly requested a trade. While it is believed that McLaurin won't actually be moved ahead of the season, it's still not a comforting feeling to know a team's top wide receiver might not want to be with the organization.
On the bright side, the Commanders did acquire former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason, and the former South Carolina Gamecock spoke on McLaurin's trade request.
"I've been in this situation before," Samuel told Bleacher Report over the weekend. "I'm pretty sure you've done been in this situation (referring to former Washington WR Santana Moss) plenty of times. I'm a guy that, not to try to get too deep in the business side of things, but at the end of the day, you know, 17, you know I want you out here. I want him out here for sure. No matter how long it takes, I understand the business side of things, but whenever it happens, you know we're going to hit the ground rolling."
McLaurin is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Commanders back in 2022. He is set to earn $15,150,000 this season, but McLaurin's hope is that he will have a brand new contract soon.
The Commanders flashed last season by making the NFC Championship game behind the arm of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team is hoping to get back into that position this year and they also hope McLaurin is there to help them.
