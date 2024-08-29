WATCH: ESPN Reveals SEC Theme Song for 2024 College Football Season
ESPN has revealed their theme song for SEC football games for the 2024 college football season.
The 2024 college football season will have a bit of different look and feel this season. Teams joined new conferences, the expanded playoff is being introduced this season and divisions no longer exist within conferences. For the SEC, another aspect of a Gameday atmosphere will look and feel a little bit different this season.
This season, the SEC is partnered with ESPN as far as game broadcasts and featured games go. The prestigious conference held a long standing relationship with CBS for many of years, but the switch to ESPN becomes official this season. SEC fans will always remember the jingle the blarred through their televisions when the 3:30 primetime game was about to kickoff, but this season they will have to get used to a new theme song. ESPN released their SEC football theme on Thursday:
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the South Carolina vs Old Dominion game on Saturday.
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st, 2024.
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: The SEC Network
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Saturday, August 31, will be the first time fans will get to see the new look offense led by QB LaNorris Sellers. All offseason players have talked about their ground and pound attack led by Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders.
Defensively, the Gamecocks are expected to have one of the better units in the conference this season. Led by veterans across all three levels of the defense, the team will have its opportunity to pick up where they left off last season.
