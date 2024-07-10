WATCH: Gamecocks Legend George Rogers Recalls Heisman Trophy Season
South Carolina Gamecocks legend George Rogers recalls his Heisman Trophy winning season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have had some memorable players over the program's history. Names like Jadeveon Clowney pop into mind when thinking of former South Carolina players who had historic careers, but perhaps the most notable name is running back George Rogers.
Rogers was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 1980 and is still the only Gamecock to ever win the award. In four seasons at South Carolina, he racked up over 5,000 rushing yards, 33 total touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He was also named a unanimous All-American following that season.
In a video posted by the Heisman Trophy's Twitter account, Rogers was asked what he remembers most about that season, and the answer he gave had nothing to do with himself. Here is what Rogers said in the video:
"I have to say my offensive line. Because we knew we were gonna run the ball and every time we went out everyone knew we were going to run the ball. And if you can't stop us, then you are in for a good football game, and my offensive line was very good," said Rogers.
Rogers would also go on to have a great professional career as well. After being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the first round with the overall pick in the 1981 draft, Rogers would go on to win a Super Bowl, win NFL Rookie of the Year and be a two-time Pro Bowler over seven seasons. Injuries eventually caught up to him and he elected to retire from the professional football league.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!