WATCH: SEC Shorts Pokes Fun at South Carolina Gamecocks
The comical SEC Shorts crew took some shots at the South Carolina Gamecocks in their most recent video.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been a very hot and cold team this year. One week they are taking the Alabama Crimson Tide down to the wire and the other they are getting dominated by Ole Miss. One week they are destroying Oklahoma and the other they are having a close battle with Old Dominion. They've been a tough team to figure out this year and it landed them on the most recent SEC Shorts video.
The SEC Shorts crew has been known to release comical skits every week recapping the season and the most recent weekend of college football. In one of their recent videos, South Carolina went to court in a battle between "Good South Carolina" and "Bad South Carolina". The video references the up-and-down performances of the Gamecocks this season, and Good South Carolina wants to be permanently separated from Bad South Carolina.
South Carolina will need the good version of their team to show up after the bye week as they have a matchup against ranked Texas A&M at home. Matter of fact, they will need that version of themselves to show up for the entire second half of the schedule as they also have games against Missouri, Vanderbilt and Clemson after the Aggies.
