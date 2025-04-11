What South Carolina Adds in EDGE Transfer Demon Clowney
The South Carolina Gamecocks added transfer EDGE Rusher Demon Clowney on Thursday. We take a look at what the Gamecocks got in the form of Clowney.
Having had a defense a year ago that got after the quarterback, the South Carolina Gamecocks know what it means to have several dominant pass rushers.
Entering 2025, they will be led by none other than Dylan Stewart on the EDGE. However, with the losses of Kyle Kennard to the NFL Draft, the transfer of Wendell Gregory, and the injury to Jaylen Brown, the Gamecocks were forced to go out and make an addition to the room.
Former Charlotte, Louisville, and Ole Miss EDGE rusher Demon Clowney is now a South Carolina Gamecock. So, what does he bring to the 2025 roster?
Experience
Clowney played in all 24 games over the last two seasons with Charlotte. So, he enters the Gamecocks program with plenty of Division One playing experience. The Gamecocks currently have Bryan Thomas who has veteran experience and Desmond Umeozulu, but the rest of the defensive end room is really filled with underclassmen.
Size
They don't grow 6'5, 255 pound EDGE rushers on trees. At the very least, signing and bringing in Demon Clowney adds more quality size to the defensive end room They didn't just need bodies, they needed bodies that are SEC Caliber and Clowney is certainly that.
A Gamecock Family
There's no secret. You carry the Clowney name around the South Carolina campus, and you're close to Gamecocks royalty. Demon Clowney isn't his cousin, Jadeveon, but there's something to be said about playing in a place that already admires your family.
