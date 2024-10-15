What South Carolina Can Expect from Oklahoma's Defense
What the South Carolina Gamecocks can expect from Oklahoma's defense.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have another important conference matchup ahead of them this weekend as they will make the trip out to Norman to face Oklahoma. This will be another big test for South Carolina's offense which has had a bit of an up-and-down season. So with that said, here is what the Gamecocks can expect from Oklahoma's defense.
With Brent Venables at the helm, it doesn't take much to know the Sooners take great pride in their defense and they have shown that this season. The Sooners do a really good job of disguising coverages pre-snap to make life hard on the opposing quarterback. There are a lot of moving parts in the secondary and they don't give many clues as to what they are running until the ball is hiked.
As a result of this, they have forced a good number of turnovers. Oklahoma has forced 14 turnovers this season which is the fourth most in the country. It's going to be crucial for the Gamecocks to protect the football, which is something they have struggled with this season. They have surrendered 12 turnovers so far this season.
This Oklahoma defense is also very well coached and they do not get out of position very often. More times than not their players are in the right spots and have solid eye discipline which plays a crucial role in them being technically sound throughout four quarters of a football game.
Perhaps the biggest name to know on this Oklahoma defense is linebacker Danny Stutsman. He currently leads the team in tackles with 46 on the season and also has 3.5 tackles for loss. He is a big, long and physical player. Another name to keep an eye on is R Mason Thomas. He has 6.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season upfront for the Sooners and he has shown to be a very disruptive player.
