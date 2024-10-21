What South Carolina Needs to Fix During the Bye Week
What the South Carolina Gamecocks need to fix during the bye week.
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another win on the season as they dominated the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. Going into halftime, the Gamecocks were leading Oklahoma 32-3 and were up 21-0 in the first quarter thanks to some dominating play from their defense. South Carolina is now 4-3 on the season and remains unranked, so what do they need to fix during the bye week?
The next opponent on the schedule is Texas A&M who currently sits with an undefeated conference record with their only loss coming to Notre Dame to start the season. The Aggies boast a strong defensive core that has dominated some fellow SEC teams and it will provide a strong challenge for the Gamecocks in a couple of weeks.
With that said, it makes the goal for the bye week fairly simple for South Carolina: Get better on offense. Despite beating Oklahoma 35-9, the Sooners still outgained South Carolina on offense 291 to 254. The good news is South Carolina played turnover-free football on offense, which is an area they have struggled throughout the season.
Considering how good Texas A&M's defense is and that they are considerably better on offense compared to Oklahoma, South Carolina is going to need to bring a fine-tuned offense in a couple of weeks if they want to knock off the Aggies.
You Might Also Like:
- Breaking: Five-Star QB Jared Curtis Decommits from Georgia- Is South Carolina Now the Team to Beat?
- The Number One Key to a Win for South Carolina vs Oklahoma
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives His Thoughts on Oklahoma
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!