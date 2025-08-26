What South Carolina's Nyck Harbor Needs to Show vs Virginia Tech
What South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor needs to show vs Virginia Tech.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will have to wait a little longer than most college football teams for game one of the season as they play Virginia Tech at 3:30 PM on Sunday. Regardless, it's still game week, which means expectations are either about to become true or false.
One player that has received a lot of attention this offseason is wide receiver Nyck Harbor. The former five-star prospect has shown signs of being an explosive playmaker for the Gamecocks; people just want to see it on a more consistent basis.
A good sign of that likely becoming true is this is the first offseason in which Harbor only focused on football. In prior years, Harbor also spent time on the track, but not this offseason, it was all football for him.
So, what does Harbor need to show against the Hokies to show that Harbor is in for a breakout season?
First and foremost, he needs to be the most explosive playmaker in the offense. Maybe not more explosive than LaNorris Sellers, but if there is a deep shot available, Harbor should be the guy Sellers is looking for.
Speaking of looking for, Harbor should be the guy that Sellers is trying to get the ball to more than anyone. Mazeo Bennett and the other wide receivers are great football players as well, but Harbor should be one of the focal points of the offense, and when a guy has speed like he does, the goal should be to get the ball to him as much as possible. It would also be a sign that Habror took advantage of just focusing on football this offseason.
The last thing that fans should want to see from Harbor is a confident football player. That's not to say Harbor did not have confidence in the past, but a player who is confident in what they are doing and confident in their abilities is often the most dangerous player on the field.
