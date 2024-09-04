What the South Carolina Gamecocks Can Expect from Kentucky QB Brock Vandagriff
What South Carolina's defense can expect from Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to squeak out a win against Old Dominion in their week one game by a final score of 23-19. The game at one point was paused due to a delay, but the Gamecocks had some offensive struggles that kept the Monarchs in the football game. The defense however forced four turnovers which helped seal the victory to get a necessary game-one win. Now they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season.
South Carolina's defense was impressive in the team's win against Old Dominion. They forced four turnovers as a unit and some young players like Dylan Stewart flashed and showed a lot of promise. However, the Gamecocks' defense will have their hands full this week as they prepare to face Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff this weekend.
Vandagriff spent three season at the University of Georgia before electing to enter the transfer and find playing time elsewhere. That's how he ended up with the Wildcats and former highly rated high school prospect is doing all he can to showcase his talents to the nation. So here is what South Carolina fans can expect from Vandagriff.
He is very much a dual threat quarterback and not your typical dual threat. Vandagriff possesses a solid frame and has no issue taking contact in the open field when he tucks it. He's listed at 6-3 217 pounds and he brings every bit of it with him. The Gamecocks are going to have be prepared to defend Vandagriff's legs on Saturday because he is going to use them, but only when he needs to. He had five carries against Southern Miss.
The football is going to be humming out of his hands on Saturday. Vandagriff is at his best when he has both feet planted in the ground and he gets to rip the football, and he showed that against Southern Miss. There's a good chance he has a few throws against South Carolina that leave you impressed because the juice is real and he is not afraid to use it.
Outside of that though this is still a quarterback that is still new to the game of college football when it comes to playing on Saturdays. He threw just 18 passes at Georgia during his final season there so South Carolina might be able to find some ways to use that to their advantage.
