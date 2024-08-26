Where Are They Now? 45 Former Gamecocks Making Waves in the NFL
South Carolina’s Gamecocks have made their mark in the NFL, with numerous former players representing the program across the league. Here’s a look at where some of your favorite Gamecocks are currently playing:
Quarterbacks
Spencer Rattler – New Orleans Saints
Running Backs
Rico Dowdle – Dallas Cowboys
Dante Miller – New York Giants
Kevin Harris – New England Patriots
Deshaun Fenwick – New England Patriots *(“*“transferred but played enough to be claimed by both schools)
MarShawn Lloyd – Green Bay Packers *
Fullbacks
Adam Prentice – New Orleans Saints
Wide Receivers
Deebo Samuel Sr. – San Francisco 49ers
Xavier Legette – Carolina Panthers
Jalen Brooks – Dallas Cowboys
Ahmarean Brown – Cleveland Browns
Tight Ends
Hayden Hurst – Los Angeles Chargers
Nate Adkins – Denver Broncos
Trey Knox – Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings
Austin Stogner – Atlanta Falcons *
EJ Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles *
Jaheim Bell – New England Patriots *
Offensive Linemen
Jovaughn Gwyn (OG/C) – Atlanta Falcons
Nick Gargiulo (OG) – Denver Broncos
Edge Rushers
Jadeveon Clowney – Carolina Panthers
Kingsley Enagbare – Green Bay Packers
D.J. Wonnum – Carolina Panthers
Tyreek Johnson – New York Jets
Keir Thomas – Los Angeles Rams *
Defensive Tackles
Zacch Pickens – Chicago Bears
Javon Kinlaw – New York Jets
Taylor Stallworth – Washington Commanders
Linebackers
Ernest Jones IV (MLB) – Los Angeles Rams
Cornerbacks
Stephon Gilmore – Minnesota Vikings
Jaycee Horn – Carolina Panthers
Cam Smith – Miami Dolphins
Keisean Nixon – Green Bay Packers
Darius Rush – Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Lammons – Indianapolis Colts
Marcellas Dial Jr. – New England Patriots
Defensive Backs
Israel Mukuamu – Dallas Cowboys
Jammie Robinson – Carolina Panthers
Free Agents
Jordan Strachan (EDGE)
Dakereon Joyner (ATH)
Tavien Feaster (RB)
Ty'Son Williams (RB) *
Zaquandre White (RB)
Christian Beal-Smith (RB)
Shi Smith (WR)
Bryan Edwards (WR)
T. J. Brunson (LB)
Rashad Fenton (CB)
Dennis Daley (OT)
A. J. Cann (OG)
In total, 45 former Gamecocks are currently making their presence felt in the NFL, carrying on the legacy of South Carolina football on the biggest stage.
