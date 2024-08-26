Gamecock Digest

Where Are They Now? 45 Former Gamecocks Making Waves in the NFL

Discover the current NFL teams of 45 former South Carolina Gamecocks, from rising stars to seasoned veterans, and see how they’re continuing to shine on the professional stage.

Fisher Brewer

November 13, 2010; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) warmup during pregame of their game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
November 13, 2010; Gainesville FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) warmup during pregame of their game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

South Carolina’s Gamecocks have made their mark in the NFL, with numerous former players representing the program across the league. Here’s a look at where some of your favorite Gamecocks are currently playing:
Quarterbacks

Spencer Rattler – New Orleans Saints

Running Backs

Rico Dowdle – Dallas Cowboys
Dante Miller – New York Giants
Kevin Harris – New England Patriots
Deshaun Fenwick – New England Patriots *(“*“transferred but played enough to be claimed by both schools)
MarShawn Lloyd – Green Bay Packers *

Fullbacks

Adam Prentice – New Orleans Saints

Wide Receivers

Deebo Samuel Sr. – San Francisco 49ers
Xavier Legette – Carolina Panthers
Jalen Brooks – Dallas Cowboys
Ahmarean Brown – Cleveland Browns

Tight Ends

Hayden Hurst – Los Angeles Chargers
Nate Adkins – Denver Broncos
Trey Knox – Minnesota Vikings
Nick Muse – Minnesota Vikings
Austin Stogner – Atlanta Falcons *
EJ Jenkins – Philadelphia Eagles *
Jaheim Bell – New England Patriots *

Offensive Linemen

Jovaughn Gwyn (OG/C) – Atlanta Falcons
Nick Gargiulo (OG) – Denver Broncos

Edge Rushers

Jadeveon Clowney – Carolina Panthers
Kingsley Enagbare – Green Bay Packers
D.J. Wonnum – Carolina Panthers
Tyreek Johnson – New York Jets
Keir Thomas – Los Angeles Rams *

Defensive Tackles

Zacch Pickens – Chicago Bears
Javon Kinlaw – New York Jets
Taylor Stallworth – Washington Commanders

Linebackers

Ernest Jones IV (MLB) – Los Angeles Rams

Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore – Minnesota Vikings
Jaycee Horn – Carolina Panthers
Cam Smith – Miami Dolphins
Keisean Nixon – Green Bay Packers
Darius Rush – Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Lammons – Indianapolis Colts
Marcellas Dial Jr. – New England Patriots

Defensive Backs

Israel Mukuamu – Dallas Cowboys
Jammie Robinson – Carolina Panthers

Free Agents

Jordan Strachan (EDGE)
Dakereon Joyner (ATH)
Tavien Feaster (RB)
Ty'Son Williams (RB) *
Zaquandre White (RB)
Christian Beal-Smith (RB)
Shi Smith (WR)
Bryan Edwards (WR)
T. J. Brunson (LB)
Rashad Fenton (CB)
Dennis Daley (OT)
A. J. Cann (OG)

In total, 45 former Gamecocks are currently making their presence felt in the NFL, carrying on the legacy of South Carolina football on the biggest stage.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published |Modified
Fisher Brewer

FISHER BREWER

Fisher has been covering the Gamecocks for 5 years as a freelancer under the name of USCTalk, a popular page in the Carolina community that led to his first reporting job for Rivals.com. He left to go back to being a freelancer and then, a year later, joined the Sports Illustrated family in January 2023.

Home/Football