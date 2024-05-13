Where Does South Carolina's Football Team Rank As Far As Returning Production Goes?
We're less than four months away from South Carolina's football team kicking off the 2024 season in Columbia, which means we're officially in talking season, where every team feels optimistic about their chances to be successful this coming Fall for differing reasons. Last season, the Gamecocks went into the season confident because they had Spencer Rattler at quarterback, but they were concerned because of all the new faces around him. The latter played out in an unfriendly way for Shane Beamer and his staff last year.
However, that won't quite be the case this time around, as ESPN Analytics Guru Bill Connelly has South Carolina tied for 48th in his latest returning production chart he released on Monday afternoon, with the Gamecocks returning 65 percent of their production from a season ago. The formula does include portal commits. Carolina is tied for 36th in the Power 4 and ranks 7th in the SEC in returning production.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL Mock Draft Website Projects A Gamecock To Be A First-Round Draft Pick For 2025
- A Post-Spring Scholarship Breakdown Of South Carolina's Football Roster
- Gamecock QB Commit Landon Duckworth Ranked No. 1 Dual-Threat QB In 2026 Class By ESPN
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!