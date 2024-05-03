NFL Mock Draft Website Projects A Gamecock To Be A First-Round Draft Pick For 2025
One of the reoccurring themes in the offseason press conferences for South Carolina's head football coach Shane Beamer has been his excitement about the potential of the defensive front and how that group could take a step forward in 2024, believing the depth is better across the board, along with the overall athleticism at linebacker. When fans think of these players, veterans like defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and Alex 'Boogie' Huntley, along with linebacker Debo Williams, may come to mind, along with newcomers like Georgia Tech transfer edge rusher Kyle Kennard and his freshman counterpart Dylan Stewart.
However, based on the initial 2025 NFL Mock Drafts from WalterFootball.com, there might be another player who should get more attention, as TJ Sanders has received two first-round projections from the site. One has him going 18th overall to the Cleveland Browns, and the other has him going 8th overall to the Denver Broncos. Sanders recorded career highs last season in total tackles (43), tackles for loss (9.5), and sacks (4.5). If he can build on last year's success, his name coming off the board on day one isn't out of the question.
