Where Will Nick Emmanwori Be Drafted - Latest on His Stock Entering NFL Draft
A look at where South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is expected to fall during the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is set to kickoff at 8 PM ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The South Carolina are expected to have a list of players selected during this year's draft and safety Nick Emmanwori is coming into the draft as a first round prospect. So where is he expected to fall?
According to NFL mock draft database, Emmanwori is projected to be a first round pick and to go 28th overall. Many mock drafts have linked him to the Minnesota Vikings and they hold the 24th overall pick heading into the draft.
There is potential for Emmanwori to be the first safety off of the board. Over his career at South Carolina, Emmanwori accumulated 244 total tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks. He started in 12 games the moment he arrived on campus and from there became one of the best safeties in the SEC.
Emmanwori was a very decorated athlete during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first-team All-SEC member, and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical: 43"
Broad Jump: 11'6"
40-yard: 4.40, 2nd attempt: 4.38
