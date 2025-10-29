Vikings' Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy's Return: 'He's in a Really Good Place'
Vikings coach J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday that starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is at full health and will practice this week leading into a return to the lineup on Sunday against the Lions.
"J.J. McCarthy will have a full week of preparation. He is in a really good place from a health standpoint. He's made multiple comments to me throughout the rehab about being able to watch Carson [Wentz] play the position, play it as a new player in our offense and see the ways he was able to distribute the football and the effect that had on the offense. ...[He's] excited to get back on the field."
McCarthy is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2. Carson Wentz took his place as the starter, but suffered a season ending shoulder injury in the loss to the Chargers last Thursday, so McCarthy's return comes at a good time for Minnesota.
The Vikings are 3-4 on the season and in last place in a competitive NFC North. McCarthy's return should have the offense trending up.
In two appearances this season, McCarthy has completed 58.5% of his passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.