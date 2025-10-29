SI

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell on J.J. McCarthy's Return: 'He's in a Really Good Place'

O'Connell said McCarthy is fully healthy as he returns to the lineup.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is excited about J.J. McCarthy's return to the lineup.
Vikings coach J.J. McCarthy said Wednesday that starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy is at full health and will practice this week leading into a return to the lineup on Sunday against the Lions.

"J.J. McCarthy will have a full week of preparation. He is in a really good place from a health standpoint. He's made multiple comments to me throughout the rehab about being able to watch Carson [Wentz] play the position, play it as a new player in our offense and see the ways he was able to distribute the football and the effect that had on the offense. ...[He's] excited to get back on the field."

McCarthy is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 2. Carson Wentz took his place as the starter, but suffered a season ending shoulder injury in the loss to the Chargers last Thursday, so McCarthy's return comes at a good time for Minnesota.

The Vikings are 3-4 on the season and in last place in a competitive NFC North. McCarthy's return should have the offense trending up.

In two appearances this season, McCarthy has completed 58.5% of his passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.

