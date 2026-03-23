Why the South Carolina Gamecocks Should Have a Promising Outlook on 2026 Season

A major data point for the upcoming college football season should give South Carolina fans a major confidence boost heading into 2026.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, and are looking to drastically improve upon last year's disappointing results in hopes of making their first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

But while the Gamecocks hopes for 2026 are high, some analysts and experts are suggesting that the upcoming season could be another disappointment for head coach, Shane Beamer and his staff. But there is one data set that may dispute this sentiment.

According to a data set from ESPN, the Gamecocks are projected to have some of the highest returning production in the country heading into 2026. The Gamecocks are set to return approximately 68% of last year's contributors, which ranks fifth in the country and first in the SEC.

In addition to a high percentage of overall returning production, Carolina returns a staggering 76% percent on the offensive side of the ball. This ranks second in the country, and is the highest out of any program in the Power Four.

How South Carolina's Returners Can Help the Gamecocks in 2026

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) is embraced by head coach Shane Beamer after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The returning starters that South Carolina will have this season are almost sure to make massive contributions to the team. Players such as Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart have been tabbed by experts as future NFL stars who will be a massive issue for opposing coaches in 2026.

Among the most notable of these returners, however, is quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who many believe has the potential to be a Heisman finalist this season and a first round candidate in next year's NFL Draft. Should he deliver a strong performance in 2026, Sellers could become one of the most decorate South Carolina quarterbacks of all time.

Along with some major stars returning this season, Beamer and the Gamecocks' staff have done a fantastic job at addressing last year's deficiencies via the transfer portal, high school recruiting, or even in new coaching hires.

Though the 2025 season certainly did not go as planned for Shane Beamer and his staff, the amount of returning production the Gamecocks boast in 2026 could be massive reason as to why the team succeeds in 2026.

The Gamecocks will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when the team hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes in week one. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.