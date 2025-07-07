Former Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler Discusses Saints QB Battle
Former South Carolina and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler joins the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Saints quarterback battle ahead of the 2025 season.
The Saints selected Rattler with the 150th pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Rattler was thrown into the fire as a rookie when starter Derek Carr went down to injury. Now with Carr's recent retirement and a new coaching staff in place, the starting quarterback job is open for grabs in New Orleans. Rattler talks about the opportunity ahead.
"Great opportunity," Rattler said. "It's an open competition. We've been competing every day. I think competition is great for both of us, not just me and Tyler {Shough}, but Jake Haener, we've got Hunter Dekkers in there as well. We all push each other every day."
The job is still up in the air with the Saints NFL training camp just two weeks away. This is likely a battle that will play out into the preseason as well. For Rattler, he says his goal is to go out and "give his best" every day.
"Just want to go out there and give my best every day," Rattler said. "Might sound like a bland answer, but want to go out there and focus on what I can. Make my teammates around me better. I'm very confident in what I can do on that field."
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: