South Carolina Baseball: Gamecocks Receive an Independence Day Commitment From Presbyterian's Jake Randolph
Coach Paul Mainieri and South Carolina baseball gets good news on Independence Day as Presbyterian utility player Jake Randolph announces his commitment to the Gamecocks.
Randolph is a junior of out Vero Beach, Florida coming from Presbyterian College where he spent all three of his previous collegiate seasons. Before Presbyterian, Randolph was an All-State and All-Area selection at Vero Beach High School. He earned MVP honors in in Perfect game tournament and was selected to Team USA when he was 14.
Arriving to the Blue Hose in 2023, Randolph saw action in 22 games with 17 starts, 11 behind home plate and six as a designated hitter. He totaled 11 hits, scored six runs and knocked in 10 runs.
As a sophomore, those numbers increased as he played in 35 games with 27 starts. He finished the year with a .302 batting average over 96 at bats, with eight multi-hit games.
Randolph became a full time starter in 2024. He started 49 games for the Blue Hose. He batted .329 (57-for-173), ranking second on the team in batting average and hits, also finishing second in runs (32), RBIs (32), and total plate appearances (200).
Randolph is now the 13th commitment in what is a top five portal class in college baseball. His versatility could go a long way in helping South Carolina get back to postseason play in 2026.
