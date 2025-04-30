Former Gamecocks to Be Honored This Weekend at Founders Park
South Carolina will welcome back members of the 1975, 2011 and 2012 baseball teams back to Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park this weekend for the series against Florida.
The series against Florida will begin on May 2 where the program will honor the 1975 squad for the 50th anniversary of their National Championship appearance. The team, led at the time by coach Bobby Richardson, had a 51-6-1 record in 1975, winning the NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament in Columbia to garner a bid to the College World Series in Omaha.
During the Omaha run, the Gamecocks won four games and earned a spot against Texas in the National Championship. Texas would go on to win the title, but it was still a big moment for the South Carolina program. The 1975 team, along with Coach Richardson, will be honored before first pitch on Friday.
On Saturday, members of the 2010 and 2011 teams along with the families of Charlie Peters and Bayler Teal will be on field for a special appearance. ESPN will show a highlight of a "SEC Storied" film that is focused on the 2010 and 2011 teams.
The 60-minute documentary focuses on the back-to-back national championships and the bonds the two teams had with Peters and Teal, who both were undergoing cancer treatments. The film is set to release on May 14 at 7:00 pm (ET) on the SEC Network.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: