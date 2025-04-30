South Carolina Gamecocks Moving With Urgency - Window to Win is Now
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been moving with a sense of urgency and rightfully so.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been making moves this offseason as they prepare for the 2025 college football season. Shane Beamer and his staff have signed a multitude of transfer portal players while also nabbing recruits from the 2025 class that can make an immediate impact.
It feels as if the Gamecocks are moving with a sense of urgency this year and rightfully so as it seems as if the window to win is now for the program.
LaNorris Sellers is entering his third season with the program and second as the team's starting quarterback. That means the Gamecocks' quarterback is eligible for the NFL draft after this season, meaning Gamecock fans might only get one more season of Sellers under center.
Sure, Sellers could certainly elect to return for another season, but based on the way South Carolina has moved this offseason and early 2026 mock drafts, that doesn't seem to be likely.
The Gamecocks lost a handful of impactful players on defense this offseason. Sellers and the offense are what caught people's eyes during the 2024 season, but it was the defense that held everything together. Names like Nick Emmanwori, Demetrius Knight, TJ Sanders, Kyle Kennard and Tonka Hemingway are all now in the draft.
South Carolina responded by signing 10 defensive players out of the transfer portal this offseason. They also dipped into the portal to find another running back to replace Raheim Sanders' production. Former Utah State running back Rahsul Faison is set to be the next starter.
Obviously, the Gamecocks want to remain competitive in the SEC, as does every other team in the conference. However, it feels as if South Carolina is doing more than just trying to improve upon their 9-3 regular season finish from a season ago. They want to milk everything they can out of the Sellers era in Columbia.
It's been a while since South Carolina has had a talent like this at quarterback. It might even be the first time in program history they have had someone this versatile. So it would make sense that Beamer and his staff would be acting with such urgency.
On top of that, South Carolina does return notable starters like Jalon Kilgore, Dylan Stewart, Josiah Thompson and Mazeo Bennett. Combine that with Sellers entering year two as the starter, the window to win is now for the Gamecocks.
