South Carolina Lands Four-Star In-State Wide Receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray
South Carolina adds a great piece to its 2027 recruiting class in the form of four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray. The in-state receiver is the highest rated player in the Gamecocks' 2027 class.
Another weapon has committed to the Gamecocks for the future, Jaiden Kelly-Murray is a four-star wide receiver from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The 5-foot-10 and 170 pounder hauled in 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 TD as a junior in 2025.
Kelly-Murray is the highest rated commit of the Gamecocks 2027 class. He is a top 300 player in the cycle and a top 10 player in the state. He joins safety Jernard Albright and corner back Aamaury Fountain. Currently this is a top 50 class in the 2027 cycle. Kelly-Murray is expected to be in Columbia for an official visit on June 12.
As a sophomore, Kelly-Murray caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 TD over 14 games. On the ground he rushed for 215 yards and 4 TD on 33 carries.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI