South Carolina Lands Four-Star In-State Wide Receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray

South Carolina adds a great piece to its 2027 recruiting class in the form of four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray. The in-state receiver is the highest rated player in the Gamecocks' 2027 class.

Another weapon has committed to the Gamecocks for the future, Jaiden Kelly-Murray is a four-star wide receiver from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The 5-foot-10 and 170 pounder hauled in 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 TD as a junior in 2025.

Kelly-Murray is the highest rated commit of the Gamecocks 2027 class. He is a top 300 player in the cycle and a top 10 player in the state. He joins safety Jernard Albright and corner back Aamaury Fountain. Currently this is a top 50 class in the 2027 cycle. Kelly-Murray is expected to be in Columbia for an official visit on June 12.

Max Stafford finds Jaiden Kelly Murray for six!



7-14, Silver Foxes midway through the 2nd quarter.#GoBigGreen | #VilleMentality pic.twitter.com/I1qaF7jur6 — Summerville Football (@SummervilleFB) December 7, 2025

As a sophomore, Kelly-Murray caught 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 TD over 14 games. On the ground he rushed for 215 yards and 4 TD on 33 carries.