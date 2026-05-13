Four-Star Safety Davion Jones Lists the South Carolina Gamecocks Among Top Five Schools

Shane Beamer and his staff have been on a roll in the recruiting world as of late. That train doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon as one of the nation's premier defenders lists South Carolina among the top five schools in his recruitment.

Davion Jones is a 5-foot-11 and 165 pound safety from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina. He is a top 20 prospect at his position and a top 200 overall player in the class. This marks the second four-star safety in the last month to list the Gamecocks among their top five schools.

Jones lists South Carolina in his top five that also includes Georgia, Indiana, LSU, and Auburn. Defensive backs coach Torrian Gray is the primary recruiter for Jones. It's easy to see why Gray and ultimately defensive coordinator Clayton White likes the playmaking defender.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, offers his thoughts on Jones.

Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath

Captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore

Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support

Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself

Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games)

Ivins continues his thoughts on the player Jones can be at the next level here. Ivins does view Jones as a potential "impact" defender for a College Football Playoff contender.

How Jones Fits the Gamecock Defense

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Davion Jones is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 175 S is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in North Carolina (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/4MnZBjeWbE pic.twitter.com/9t5FpC4xjI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

Jones received the bronze medal in the NCHSAA 3A State Championship following his 10.73 second time in the 100 meter dash. His speed and physicality is an ideal fit in a scheme looking for versatile safeties capable of playing free and in the box.

These last couple weeks in the recruiting world has vaulted South Carolina in the national and conference rankings. At the beginning of April, the class stood outside the top 50 teams and now ranks as the 28th class in the country. It also ranks in the top 10 classes in the conference ahead of teams like Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU.

In case you missed it, South Carolina earned a commitment yesterday from four-star athlete Javien Robinson. Robinson is a great athlete capable of playing offense or defense at the next level. Stay tuned with South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for complete recruiting coverage this cycle.