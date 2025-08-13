Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Gives Good News Surrounding Injuries in Fall Camp
South Carolina is preparing to enter its final week of preseason camp before entering game week against Virginia Tech in two weeks. Head coach Shane Beamer gives an update surroudning his football team, including which guys may be out for week one.
All things considered, South Carolina looks good from a health standpoint according to Coach Beamer.
"Nothing really new injury wise to report," Beamer said. "Normal bumps and bruises that you've had in preseason camp. Nothing long term that would effect anybody playing in game one, other than Kobby Sakyi-Prah our true freshman. He's got a lower body injury that will be somewhat long term, wouldn't expect him back any time soon."
Sakyi-Prah was a three-star prospect out of Roswell, Georgia, that the Gamecocks signed in the 2025 class. He joins another member of the defense who will be out for the first part of the season.
"Jackson Burger, who was really doing some great things for us from a defensive back and special teams stand point going back to the spring," Beamer said. "He'll be out for a while. No one new to report other than those two."
While it is never good to lose depth of any kind, the Gamecocks have come out well so far in the health department. They will need to keep it this way as that face a tough schedule in 2025.
