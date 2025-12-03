South Carolina Football: 2026 Five-Star IOL Darius Gray Signs With the Gamecocks

Early National Signing Day is underway and the South Carolina Gamecocks are trying to put the finishing touches to what is currently a top 25 recruiting class. Five star interior offensive lineman (IOL) is the biggest prize of the class and South Carolina just signed him to his letter of intent.

Gray is the jewel of the class as the number one player at his position and top 20 overall. With an offensive line that has struggled in 2025, Gray could come in and find himself in a starting position as a true freshman.

Immediate Impact

South Carolina Athletics Association

A multi-sport athlete, Gray has the athleticism, balance, and quickness to compete immediately with defensive linemen at the college level. As the top player at his position, South Carolina had to hold off a number of heavy hitters from around the country to secure his services. Even in the midst of a down season, Gray has remained committed to the Gamecocks and now officially signs with them

Director of Scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivins says Gray reminds him of current Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson. Here's a few thing Ivins had to say about the player South Carolina is getting.

"He looks like a guard off the hoof, but has sneaky length in the arms and the reactionary skills needed to handle a corner posting in a pinch. Explosive mover with light feet that can shoot out of his stance and lead the way on long pulls and counters. Could fit into a zone or gap scheme and should offer valuable versatility to any offense as he could play three or four different spots."

Sitting at the 22nd spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

