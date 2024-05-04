FINAL: South Carolina Pulls Away Late In 10-2 Series-Opening Win Over Missouri
In what was a reasonably competitive game that the final score wouldn't fully indicate, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks secured their 31st win of the season in a 10-2 victory over the Missouri Tigers in game one of a three-game set in the Show-Me State.
After a quiet first inning, the goose egg for both teams would come off the scoreboard in the second, with Talmadge LeCroy scoring Dalton Reeves through a two-out RBI single and Missouri's Mateo Serna and Jackson Lovich immediately responding with back-to-back solo home runs to take a one-run lead. Ethan Petry would immediately notch things up at two in the top of the third inning with his own solo homer. In the fifth inning, Gavin Casas and Petry each drew free passes via a hit-by-pitch and a walk, respectively, advanced to scoring position off a wild pitch, and were driven in by a Cole Messina double down the left field line. LeCroy added another run to the lead in the sixth with his second of three hits on the night, a single that scored Kennedy Jones from third.
On the mound, Ty Good would come into the game in the second inning after starter Roman Kimball had trouble finding consistency with his command. Good would put together a quality performance, pitching four innings and giving up just four baserunners while striking out seven batters, earning himself his fifth win of the season. In the eighth inning, the Gamecock bats would essentially put the game out of reach for Missouri, scoring five runs in the half inning, three of them coming from a Cole Messina homerun, to push their lead out to eight runs, an insurmountable margin for the Tigers to overcome.
Game two of the series will begin tomorrow afternoon at 4 PM ET (3 PM CT).
