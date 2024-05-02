FINAL: Gamecocks Run-Rule East Tennessee State 15-2
In the top of the first inning on Wednesday night, South Carolina Gamecock starter Jake McCoy would give up two runs to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who came into the midweek contest with a 26-15 record looking to play spoiler against a team that had just knocked off the No. 4 team in the country this past weekend. Those would be the only two runs the Buccaneers would score all night, as the Gamecocks would score 15 unanswered runs en route to their ninth win via the ten run-rule this season.
Carolina wouldn't wait long to take the lead against ETSU, getting a two-run homer from Ethan Petry in the bottom of the first, followed by an RBI-sacrifice fly and a double steal leading to Cole Messina reaching home safely. Gavin Casas would extend the lead in the third inning by knocking in two runs via a single to make it 6-2 Gamecocks. South Carolina would break the game open in the following inning, with Kennedy Jones, Dalton Reeves, and Messina knocking in a combined seven runs through home runs and Petry bringing home another run through a sacrifice fly.
Carolina's pitching staff had the kind of game you would want against a mid-major opponent, giving up only one hit after the first inning and seeing six total arms get time on the mound. The Gamecocks move to 29-14 on the season with the victory and will begin their second-to-last road series of the regular season on Friday night when they take on the Missouri Tigers.
