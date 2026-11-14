Gamecocks-Razorbacks Positional Breakdowns: Who Has the Advantage on Defense Between South Carolina and Arkansas?

As we inch closer to kickoff between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Arkansas Razorbacks, we take a closer look at the positional battles for each team. On Friday, we looked at each unit on offense. Today it is the defenses turn.

For this breakdown, I split up the defense into four categories: defensive line, edge rushers, linebackers, and secondary as a whole. We look at who holds the edge based on how they have fared against opposing offenses this season.

Defensive Line: South Carolina

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (13) celebrates a play against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina has been a better front against the run than Arkansas has been this year. The Gamecocks are giving up 125.22 yards per game on the ground, while the Razorbacks give up 156.22. Neither team had a good game last week as both gave up over 180 rushing yards to Texas A&M and Auburn respectively. A defensive line's biggest job is stopping the opposing offenses rushing attack and the Gamecocks hold the edge in that department.

Edge Rushers: South Carolina

Oct 31, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) reacts during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Similar to yesterday's wide receiver preview, not only has South Carolina been a better sack team this season, they also have the star pass rusher. Dylan Stewart has been playing better as the season has gone on after dealing with injuries and a suspension. He is one of the biggest disruptors at the position in the country. The Gamecocks have double the amount of sacks (24) Arkansas does (12) on the year.

Linebackers: South Carolina (slight)

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Fred Johnson (0) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honestly this could be a wash but because the Gamecocks have the better numbers, I'm giving them the slight edge. For the Gamecocks Fred "JayR" Johnson, Justin Okoronkwo, and Shawn Murphy form an experienced and uber athletic linebacking core. They have been really good so far this season in stopping the run and covering tight ends. On the other side, Arkansas' room is good as well. Former four-star Bradley Shaw is the leader not only of this room, but of the defense as a whole. Shaw is joined by Wyatt Simmons and a wealth of veteran transfer linebackers.

Secondary: Arkansas

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Shelton Lewis (2) defends against Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas has been a better unit against the pass this season than South Carolina. This Razorback's secondary is loaded with veteran players. They rank as the seventh best defense against the pass in the SEC by giving up just over 205 yards per game through the air. It will be interesting to see if South Carolina can put pressure on this secondary with Nyck Harbor out for the game.