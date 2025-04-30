Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Star Ethan Petry Likely Out for the Season

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks utility Ethan Petry (20) with a two run homer in the top of the third inning against Florida. The Gators ended their six game losing streak with an 11-9 win over the Gamecocks in Game 3 of the weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024 / Cyndi Chambers Sports?Special to the Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bad news keeps coming for the Gamecocks on the injury front. South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced on Tuesday that star outfielder (OF) Ethan Petry is out of the lineup with a shoulder injury.

After a close 5-3 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday, Mainieri announced Petry has an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The recovery on this injury appears to be from two-four weeks, likely taking Petry out for the rest of the regular season.

South Carolina finishes its regular season on May 17 against LSU. In between they will take on Florida (May 2-4), Auburn (May 8-10), Winthrop (May 13), and finally LSU (May 15-17). Petry is set to be out of the lineup for all of these matchups.

It is unclear whether Petry will be able to return during the SEC Tournament. South Carolina is 26-20 on the season, 5-16 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will need a strong close to the regular season and likely win the SEC Tournament to secure a spot in Regional play.

The Florida Gators come to town for a weekend SEC series. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:00 pm (ET).

