Gamecocks Star Ethan Petry Likely Out for the Season
Bad news keeps coming for the Gamecocks on the injury front. South Carolina baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced on Tuesday that star outfielder (OF) Ethan Petry is out of the lineup with a shoulder injury.
After a close 5-3 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday, Mainieri announced Petry has an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The recovery on this injury appears to be from two-four weeks, likely taking Petry out for the rest of the regular season.
South Carolina finishes its regular season on May 17 against LSU. In between they will take on Florida (May 2-4), Auburn (May 8-10), Winthrop (May 13), and finally LSU (May 15-17). Petry is set to be out of the lineup for all of these matchups.
It is unclear whether Petry will be able to return during the SEC Tournament. South Carolina is 26-20 on the season, 5-16 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will need a strong close to the regular season and likely win the SEC Tournament to secure a spot in Regional play.
The Florida Gators come to town for a weekend SEC series. First pitch for Friday's game is set for 7:00 pm (ET).
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: