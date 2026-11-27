The San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a sprained ankle in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, and it will cost him Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco ruled Purdy out on Friday, setting the stage for backup Mac Jones to get the start.

49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy, who did not practice this week due to a sprained ankle. 49ers QB Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/sMQVu3Jx3y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

Jones has played in place of Purdy before, as he started eight games in the 2025 season while Purdy dealt with a turf toe injury. San Francisco was 5-3 in Jones' eight starts, and he finished the year completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 scores and six picks.

The former first-round pick is more than capable of filling in for Purdy, but losing an MVP candidate has really impacted San Francisco's odds for Week 12.

49ers vs. Seahawks Odds Shift After Brock Purdy Injury News

After opening as 2.5-point favorites at home in this matchup with Seattle, San Francisco climbed to a three-point favorite after dominating Minnesota on Sunday night in Week 11.

That line has completely flipped with Purdy sidelined, as oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the 49ers as 1.5-point underdogs at home. That's a 4.5-point swing from where the line was on Friday morning. Even though Purdy didn't practice to open the week, it seems oddsmakers expected him to play until he was listed as a "DNP" in Friday's practice session.

The odds show that Jones is a clear downgrade from Purdy, but the 49ers are certainly capable of winning this game (they're -104 underdogs) at home.

Brock Purdy NFL MVP Odds

Even though Purdy is set to miss this game, he's still +275 to win the league's MVP award, behind only Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. If this turns into a long-term issue, it's possible that Purdy could fall further in this market. He dropped from +190 to +275 after getting ruled out, but the No. 3 MVP candidate -- Josh Allen -- remains at +950.

Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that they are optimistic that Purdy will return in Week 13.

Shanahan: 49ers "optimistic" Brock Purdy (ankle) returns in Week 13. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

San Francisco is 9-1 this season and holds the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A loss on Sunday would at least give the Seahawks and Rams a fighting chance in the NFC West division, as both teams would be 7-4 through 11 games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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