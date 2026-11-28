Remember when the Atlanta Falcons rattled off two straight impressive wins on prime-time football over the Packers and Saints, and all of a sudden looked like the team to beat in the NFC South? Unfortunately, things have gone terribly for them since then, as they've lost five of their last six games and are two games behind the Carolina Panthers for the division lead.

Now, they have to face their former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, when he takes the field for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings are well on their way to being a playoff team, but there are some questions about whether or not they're true Super Bowl contenders after losing to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

Let's dive into the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.

Falcons vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Falcons +7 (-119)

Vikings -7 (-101)

Moneyline

Falcons +252

Vikings -310

Total

OVER 41.5 (-109)

UNDER 41.5 (-110)

The odds have moved slightly towards the Vikings compared to earlier this week. The spread has moved from Vikings -6.5 to -7. While a half-point movement may not seem like much, it's a significant move. Seven is the second-most common winning margin behind three, so in the betting world it's a big deal when a spread reaches that number.

The total has remained steady at 41.5.

Falcons vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction

In the Week 12 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why the Vikings to win and cover is my favorite bet of the week:

This is a nightmare matchup for Falcons' quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. He hasn't just been bad when facing pressure; he's been historically bad. He has a 40.5% catchable-throw rate when under pressure this season, the worst in the NFL by 13%.

Penix Jr. now has to face the best blitzing defense in the entire league. Brian Flores is going to draw up a defensive game plan that's going to put this offense in a blender, which will wreak havoc. I struggle to envision the Falcons being able to move the ball with any regularity.

The Vikings' offense may not have looked effective this past weekend in Mexico City against one of the best teams in the league, but they now get to face a Falcons' defense that recently traded their best player and a unit that has regressed significantly since a strong first few weeks.

When it comes to the total for this game, I'm going to take the UNDER, as I can't envision the Falcons scoring enough points for it to go OVER. The Vikings will do their part, but Atlanta is going to be dominated from start to finish in this game.

Final score prediction: Falcons 9, Vikings 31

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