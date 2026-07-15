How Can the South Carolina Gamecocks Bounce Back From a Disappointing 2025?
There is no doubt that the 2025 campaign for the South Carolina Gamecocks was a massive disappointment. Despite starting the season ranked in the top-15, the Gamecocks finished 5-7 after going 9-4 in 2024. While injuries certainly played into their woes, the lack of execution led to multiple shake ups on the coaching staff and even sent Shane Beamer to the top of the 2026 coaching hot seat list. Luckily, with a new season approaching, Beamer and his team have the chance to turn the program around and establish themselves once again as a championship competitor. Here are some ways the Gamecocks can get back on track.
Establishing Continuity on the Offensive Line
There’s no other way to put it- the Gamecocks’ offense was abysmal. They had the second worst yards per game and scoring average in the SEC. The genesis of their offensive woes was undoubtedly the offensive line. With a litany of injuries forcing younger players to play quicker and several others to play out of position, the Gamecocks constantly found themselves behind the sticks with an offense that could never get rolling.
The Gamecocks surrendered the third most sacks in the entire country last year, which greatly limited the freakish ability of LaNorris Sellers. After a wild transfer portal window, the 2026 Gamecocks offensive line will look like total strangers compared to last season. Despite the fresh faces, this unit will have to figure out how to be successful quickly if they want to turn back into a winning football team.
LaNorris Sellers Has to Take a Step Forward
Relatively unknown when he took his first snap in 2024, Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers exploded on the scene with his unprecedented marriage of elite athleticism and a cannon of a right arm. Coming into 2025, Sellers was expected to be one of the best signal callers in the country and jockey himself into position as a high draft pick. However, those high hopes faded rather quickly. The Florence, SC native took a step back in every major passing category, which ultimately stifled the offense that he was commanding.
The numbers were one thing, but Sellers inability to make quick decisions or accurate routine passes left the Gamecocks in constant disarray. Sellers is without a doubt one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the country. If he is able to consistently make the plays he is more than capable of, the Gamecocks could be one of the best offenses in the country.
Receiving Room Must Be Dynamic
One of the biggest pieces of news coming into last season was receiver Nyck Harbor forgoing his track & field career to strictly focus on football. Despite his newfound focus, Harbor’s junior season fell short of the heightened expectations, tallying only 618 yards. Mazeo Bennett Jr. went from his team’s leading receiver to failing to total more than 100 yards on the entire season. The performances of these two receivers was indicative of the success the team had, as the air attack was non-existent, eventually ruining any chances they had to successfully run the ball.
If the Gamecocks want to be back on the winning side of things, it will come through the air. With the addition of former Georgia Bulldog and Purdue transfer Nitro Tuggle, the receiving room certainly has the talent to be a dynamic attack that leads to success.
The Gamecocks are scheduled to kick the season on September 5 at 12:45 ET against Kent State on SEC Network.
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Joey Walraven is a lover of all things sports and a graduate from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s in convergence journalism. He has covered West Georgia athletics as well as hosting his own football podcast. Early in his childhood, Joey knew sports journalism was his calling when he childishly wrote his own NBA articles at eight years old. Joey’s goal is to turn the most baseline sports headlines into rich stories. He also covers the NBA for several outlets.Follow thejoeywalraven