Where Does South Carolina's 2028 Class Stand After Landing Wide Receiver Jhamari Cain

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have set the recruiting world on fire in recent weeks as the team continues to add pieces to its future. Though the main focus remains on building a great 2027 class, the program is also looking into the future with the addition of a talented wide receiver in next year's cycle.

Jhamari Cain is a three-star wide receiver out of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Virginia. If that school sounds familiar, it's because Beamer was able to land Cain's teammate and 2027 four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis on June 23.

Cain is a 6-foot and 178 pound receiver who nicknames himself "Megatron." As a sophomore in 2025, he caught 28 balls for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Cain is a multi-sport athlete who excels on the basketball court where last season he averaged 7.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 22 appearances.

Cain and Lewis should create quite the dangerous pairing for opposing defenses this fall. The pair combined for 1,578 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. With their size and speed, they pose problems for current high school coordinators and can be night mares for opposing defensive coordinators at the next level.

Early Look at the 2028 Class

2028 WR Jhamari Cain announced that he has committed to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks! 🐔#LTM x #SpursUp 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/XtXZg78eVr — Huguenot Football (@HuguenotFB) July 9, 2026

It's very early as the 2028 class is about a year and five months away from signing the dotted line on early national signing day. However as things stand now, the Gamecocks sit at third in the SEC in 2028 recruiting rankings with two commits. Cain joins fellow 2028 receiver Joseph Gibbs in the class.

Though it is important to build relationships with commits even as far back as current middle school athletes, the 2027 class stands front and center with 17 total commits and just outside the top 25 teams in the country for this cycle.

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star OT Nate Carson

Four-star S Davion Jones

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Landing playable athletes at offensive line and running back are a must in this class. Tackles Nate Carson, Clayton Lee, and James Ross will help continue to rebuild depth at the position and be able to compete for significant playing time. Along the interior, offensive line coach Randy Clements has pulled in Jaxon Elston and Will Endicott. The interor of the Gamecocks offensive line should be fine moving forward with the young talent in house. It's at tackle that raises the most concerns in the here and now and in the future.