How Dylan Stewart's Return Could Change South Carolina's Defense

Entering the season South Carolina's defense was supposed to be anchored by a potential first round pick in Dylan Stewart, however due to injuries and a suspension , that hasn't been the case. With Stewart seemingly near his return, how will he impact the Gamecocks' defense?

The SEC and South Carolina came to an agreement to suspend Stewart following an altercation with an Alabama player two weeks ago. That suspension only lasted one week against Kentucky, but it wasn't the only punishment he received. Head coach Shane Beamer also suspended him indefinitely due to altercations with the staff on the sideline.

A timeline was not given for his return, but Beamer was adamant about what he needed to see from Stewart should he don the Garnet and Black again.

"Show that he can embody the standard of what we want this program to be about on and off the field. That's what I want to see," Beamer on when Dylan Stewart can return.

It appears Stewart is slowly working his way back with the team. On Tuesday Beamer said Stewart is back at practice, but isn't sure he will be back on Saturday.

"He was at practice today. His status for Saturday has not been determined. That will be determined as we go throughout the week, but he was at practice today," Beamer said.

While his status for the road trip to Gainesville is up in the air, it does appear we will see the star edge rusher sooner rather than later. Which means he is a step closer to helping this defense improve in the second half of the season.

Stewart's Potential Impact

Dylan Stewart DESTROYS the puller and makes the TFL pic.twitter.com/ADPu98AYU3 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 19, 2026

When Stewart does return it should be the healthiest he has been since 2025. The last time we saw him on the field against Mississippi State and Alabama he was on a snap count. With likely four weeks off (Kentucky, Florida, and the bye) between games, Stewart should be well rested and be able to hit the ground running.

As you can see in the video above, Stewart is much more than a pass rusher. He is a physical defensive end who is capable of setting the edge, taking on blockers, and blowing past offensive linemen for sacks.

His potential return means Clayton White and this defense are closer and closer to getting a legit game changer on the field. Games against Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M are very winnable. Having a player that can single handily take over a game is a huge card to play for the head coach in Columbia.