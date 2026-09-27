South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart Is "Suspended Indefinitely" Per Shane Beamer

Per head coach Shane Beamer, South Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is suspended indefinitely following punching an Alabama player and multiple altercations with Gamecock coaches during Saturday night's loss to the Crimson Tide.

Things go from bad to worse for the Gamecocks as Dylan Stewart has been suspended and there is no timetable for his return. Last night during the 49-18 loss at the hands of Alabama, Stewart was clearly frustrated throwing punches and arguing with coaches on the sideline.

Stewart, who has been dealing with a back injury, has been on a pitch count to start the season. When on the field he has made an impact, however his actions aren't something the Gamecocks program could allow to continue. As you can see in the video below, Stewart throws a punch at an Alabama offensive player following a touchdown. Stewart was not ejected from the game after the punch.

Dylan Stewart throws a punch for South Carolina.



It’s time to let him go about his business, train for the NFL. pic.twitter.com/YQ4qPj1bIN — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) September 27, 2026

The frustrations continue as he can be seen dismissing head coach Shane Beamer and arguing with outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes. For a player that was a projected first round pick coming into the season, this will all but certainly hurt his stock.

Julian Walker was going to sub in for Dylan Stewart and Stewart refused to come out.



Lots of yelling. Eventually the coaches yanked him pic.twitter.com/C0WR4OJrpy — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) September 27, 2026

Who Steps Up?

One cannot be sure if Stewart will return to the Gamecocks this fall. Should he and the team decide to part ways for the rest of the year, South Carolina still has talented players ready to step into his role. True freshman Julian Walker has more than earned playing time this fall. His counter part and true sophomore Anthony Addison has also stepped up.

South Caorlina has gotten less than 50 snaps so far this season from their star edge rusher and that may be the last we see of him. This season certainly has not lived up to expectations. 2-2 and back to back bad losses has this program on the verge of another losing season.

This weekend's game against Kentucky will be perhaps the most pivotal of Shane Beamer's career. It's offically been 365 days since South Carolina's last SEC or Power Four win (Kentucky). This game won't be an easy one as former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Wildcats' head coach Will Stein has the team playing well in his first year.

Stewart's loss won't be the reason this team does or doesn't succeed. However the defense as a whole will have to abide by the next man up mentaility for what is turning out to be a gureling schedule the rest of the way.