How Kyle Kennard Fits With the Los Angeles Chargers?
The Los Angeles Chargers selected former South Carolina edge rusher Kyle Kennard during the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After losing Joey Bosa to free agency, Kyle Kennard comes in to compete for a spot across star pass rusher Khalil Mack.
The Chargers are getting a productive edge rusher who succeeds with speed and a relentless motor. The 2024 Bronko Nagurski Award winner, first Gamecock in history to win the award, finished the year with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
The 6-foot4 and 254 pound defender from Atlanta, Georgia consistently made his presence felt in 2024 with 10 quarterback hurries and three fumbles. His best quality is arguably his effort shown from down to down, displayed by mutliple cleanup sacks last season.
Los Angeles needed help along it's defensive front with the losses of Joey Bosa and Morgan Fox in free agency. The Chargers have addressed this need by adding Kennard and Oregon defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell. Kennard has a chance to come in and compete right away for a starting spot opposite Mack.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: