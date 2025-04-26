Gamecock Digest

Which Gamecock Comes Off the Board Next in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Several Gamecocks are still on the board heading into day three of the draft. Which ones will hear their named called on the draft's final day?

Alex Joyce

The second day of the NFL Draft presented by Bud Light at the Draft Theater Friday, April 25, 2025, outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The second day of the NFL Draft presented by Bud Light at the Draft Theater Friday, April 25, 2025, outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us as rounds 4-7 are set to kick off at 12:00 pm (ET). Only three former South Carolina Gamecocks were selected in the first three rounds. With several still on the board, let's take a look at who has the best odds to hear their names called next?

For a quick recap in case you missed last night's draft coverage. Safety Nick Emmanwori landed with the Seattle Seahawks with the 35th overall pick. Emmanwori has a chance to be a star in head coach Mike Macdonald's defense

TJ Sanders was the next Gamecock to come off the board. The Buffalo Bills showed interest in Sanders before the draft and seemingly like his fit next to Ed Oliver. Finally, Demetrius Knight Jr. heads to Cincinnati where the Bengals are desparate to fix what was one of the worst defenses in the league in 2024.

Here's a list of those who could be selected in the final three rounds of the draft:
Edge Kyle Kennard
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
DB O'Donnell Fortune
TE Josh Simon
LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Debo Williams
P Kai Kroeger

Stay with us as we keep you up to date on all your favorite South Carolina Gamecock players in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.