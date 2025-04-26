Which Gamecock Comes Off the Board Next in the 2025 NFL Draft?
The final day of the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us as rounds 4-7 are set to kick off at 12:00 pm (ET). Only three former South Carolina Gamecocks were selected in the first three rounds. With several still on the board, let's take a look at who has the best odds to hear their names called next?
For a quick recap in case you missed last night's draft coverage. Safety Nick Emmanwori landed with the Seattle Seahawks with the 35th overall pick. Emmanwori has a chance to be a star in head coach Mike Macdonald's defense
TJ Sanders was the next Gamecock to come off the board. The Buffalo Bills showed interest in Sanders before the draft and seemingly like his fit next to Ed Oliver. Finally, Demetrius Knight Jr. heads to Cincinnati where the Bengals are desparate to fix what was one of the worst defenses in the league in 2024.
Here's a list of those who could be selected in the final three rounds of the draft:
Edge Kyle Kennard
RB Raheim "Rocket" Sanders
DB O'Donnell Fortune
TE Josh Simon
LB Bam Martin-Scott
LB Debo Williams
P Kai Kroeger
Stay with us as we keep you up to date on all your favorite South Carolina Gamecock players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
