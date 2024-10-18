"I'm Really Pleased with Where He's at"
On Wednesday, South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains met with the media to discuss this week's matchup against Oklahoma. While at the mic he was asked about his thoughts on the progress of his young quarterback, LaNorris Sellers.
Loggains seems room for improvement, but is overall happy with where Sellers is at now entering his 6th start.
"What's hard about quarterback is you get defined by turnovers sometimes," Coach Loggains said. "Once we eliminate those things, I see growth every game. I'm really pleased with where he's at, at this point."
Despite three turnovers, last week against a top 10 Alabama team was arguably one of Sellers' best performances. He made mistakes, but it was the plays he made late that kept the Gamecocks in striking distance.
"We're not in that game without him," Coach Loggains said.
Some teams are struggling to find stability at the game's most important position. One thing this staff and team are sure of, they have their guy for now and the future.
"We've got a quaterback, there's no question in my mind about that. We're going to help this guy eliminate the turnovers," Coach Loggains said.
Dowell Loggains is no stranger to working dynamic quarterbacks. During his stint in the NFL, Loggains worked under Jeff Fisher with the Tennessee Titans, who had worked with quarterbacks like Steve McNair and Vince Young. Fisher gave Loggains and others advice when working with quaterbacks, even when correcting mistakes.
"Don't take away the best part of this player," Loggains said about advice from former Titans head coach Jeff FIsher.
Loggains would go on to say that he understands there will be some sacks, there will even be some turnovers, but the player, in this case Sellers, is young and growing. And it's important for Sellers to play to his strengths and work out the kinks on the field.
"That's what we're dealing with. A very special, talented player that has to learn. Only way to grow through this stuff is to go through it," Coach Loggains said.
